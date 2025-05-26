THE Monmouth Concert Orchestra will be weaving some animal magic at its next concert on Sunday, June 15.
Music lovers can look forward to an animal-themed programme at St Mary’s Priory Church in Monmouth (4–6pm), including music from Bach, Handel and Saint-Saëns.
Tickets cost £8 (U16s free) and can be purchased from orchestra members or on the door.
The orchestra is raising funds for All Creatures Great and Small based in Cwmbran, which provides animals with a second chance through rescue and rehabilitation.
Monmouth Concert Orchestra consists of amateur musicians from Herefordshire, Monmouthshire and the Forest of Dean, and meet once a fortnight during term time.
There are no auditions to join although players are usually Grade V standard or above.