Renowned British producer and DJ Daniel Avery will keep the energy moving into the early hours following his acclaimed 2022 album Ultra Truth, which solidified his position as one of the most important names in techno. Shoegaze icons Slowdive are sure to captivate with their atmospheric live set, Confidence Man will go down a storm with their outrageously fun show following a year of packed festival sets, and modern post-punk heroes The Walkmen return to the Welsh mountains for the first time since 2012 for their only UK show of 2023.