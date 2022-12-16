WITH the run-up to Christmas in full swing, plans are underway across the region for festive celebrations. For a fancy frock on a budget visit the Blue Cross charity shop at 1 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, for pre-loved sparkly, sequined and classic little black dresses for some cut-price glamour.
The shop also offers nearly-new books, ornaments and household goods and the charity’s eBay also offers, vintage, retro and collectible items at knock-down prices–www.ebay.co.uk/str/bluecrossforpets – perfect for ‘secret Santa’ gifts and stocking fillers.
If you have any unwanted frocks, accessories or fancy footwear please drop in to our shop and give the outfit a new lease of life for office parties this year.
Sales of all pre-loved items helps the thousands of homeless, abandoned sick and injured pets cared for by the charity every month.
David Palmer, Head of Retail at Blue Cross said: “This Christmas, Blue Cross has never been needed more. We are reaching out to help pets and their people through our pet food banks, veterinary services and, sadly, we are taking in abandoned pets who urgently need our help. We are welcoming all customers to peruse the shops and drop in donations of frocks and other items in good condition to raise as much as we can to give all the homeless pets in our care an extra special Christmas this year.”
To find out more about donating items to Blue Cross charity shops and volunteering opportunities in your area visit bluecross.org.uk
2022 is the 125th anniversary of Blue Cross, originally ‘Our Dumb Friends League’. The charity originally formed to help pets and their people through difficult times and today has never been needed more. From finding pets loving new homes, running a network of pet food banks and providing essential vet care, Blue Cross supports pet owners looking for help.
To donate to Blue Cross this Christmas visit www.bluecross.org.uk/support