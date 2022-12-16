David Palmer, Head of Retail at Blue Cross said: “This Christmas, Blue Cross has never been needed more. We are reaching out to help pets and their people through our pet food banks, veterinary services and, sadly, we are taking in abandoned pets who urgently need our help. We are welcoming all customers to peruse the shops and drop in donations of frocks and other items in good condition to raise as much as we can to give all the homeless pets in our care an extra special Christmas this year.”