ANother blank weekend for Mardy saw their first team’s Gwent Amateur Cup game against Newbridge Town being called off for the second week running because of a waterlogged pitch, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The second team’s local derby away at Forgeside was also called off for the same reason.
The Newbridge game has been rearranged yet again for this Saturday at home whilst Mardy Reserves will be hoping to find a pitch for the weekend to play a scheduled return fixture against Forgeside.
Nevertheless, despite hardly any football having been played locally, Mardy under 11s (pictured left) were able to take advantage of a 3G pitch for their game against Chepstow.
Understandably, scores and results for this age group are generally deemed to be less important than actually playing but it’s fair to say that Mardy were delighted with the way their boys and girls performed and the outcome of the game!
The club also have teams at Under 9, 10 and 15 levels who play matches on Sundays and are thought of as important building blocks for the future of the club.