SWWGL Division 1
Cardiff Cosmopolitan U16s 0
Abergavenny Women U16s 1
It was a quiet week for Abergavenny WFC with the weather getting the better of a Friday night fixture for the U19s and no 1st team match, leaving a Division 1 U16 game as the only action, writes ANDREW KENNEDY.
Rescheduled to be played at a venue that looks to promote the female game, House of Sport in Cardiff, this was the third meeting between Cosmos and the Pennies since mid-November, and the most competitive yet.
The league fixture at Pen-Y-Pound ended 4-2, and February 26 saw a 4-1 victory for the young Pennies in an FAW Girls’ Cup semi-final at Pen-Y-Darren, and with it advancement to the yet to be played final.
U16 Pennies’ team boss Stuart Sherrard noted after the weekend’s match: “We played really well, with complete control of the game, looked solid at the back and created numerous chances.
“The Cardiff Cosmopolitan goalie made some great saves, which kept the match down to a single goal, and I’m really pleased with the way the team is playing.”
The deadlock was finally broken at 78 minutes, a corner kick from Paige Parsons finding captain Kaci-Leigh George, who delivered the ball to the back of the net to lift the U16s to a comfortable third place in the table, with Cosmos in fifth.
Post-match on social media, Cosmopolitan coach Leon Millard posted: “Well done today girls, you left it late but got the win. Classy side, you play in the right way with both respect to the opposition and the referee.
“Good luck for the rest of the season.’
And John Norman added: “In the three games we’ve played this season you’ve set some great standards in terms of respect throughout and competitiveness right to the final whistle. Well done players and coach and good luck for the rest of the season. Three great games.”
This Sunday, March 19, sees the Pennies 1st XI at home to Aberystwyth Town Women’s FC for an Adran Premier Plate fixture.
Kick-off is 2pm and entry is free to all.
In the 2022/23 season the Seasiders have thus far had the edge when these sides have met, but a close match is anticipated.
The fact that the Pennies are both at home and of late knitting together some strong performances will see them believing that a win can be attained.
Last Friday’s cancelled Adran South U19s home fixture against Cardiff Met was rearranged for last night (Tuesday, March 14), with six matches now scheduled up to March 31 for the teenagers to catch up with cancellations, every Tuesday and Friday.
The Friday, March 17 fixture is away against Cascade YC FC U19s Ladies at CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence, Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach, CF82 7EP (kick-off 19.45).
The following Tuesday, March 21, the team host Cardiff City Women FC U19s at Brynmawr Foundation School, Intermediate Road, Brynmawr, NP23 4XT.
The kick-off time for the latter is 8pm and all are welcome to come along to these matches.