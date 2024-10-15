A RECORD turn out of 84 runners battled blustery conditions in the 36th running of the Fan Fawr Fell Race, which covered a steep two miles incorporating a 1,000ft climb.
The race also doubled as the concluding round of the South Wales Summer Series, with Wyndham Turner and Rhian Probert of Black Mountains club Mynydd Du crowned men's and women's champions respectively.
It was also the opening fixture of the South Wales Winter Hill Series in memory of keen fell runner Hugh Aggleton.
Ben Mitchell (Swansea Bay Orienteering Club) was the clear winner on the day in 17 minutes 18 seconds.
A close battle for second and third resulted in MD's Jon Ford pipping Ed Gwynne Harris (Builth) by a second in 18.43, followed closely in fourth by Turner in 18.54.
Gareth Warburton of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr de Cymru was fifth and fastest over-40 man in 19.28, six seconds ahead of club mate Joshua Tremblay in sixth.
The senior women’s win was secured by Megan Carter-Davies (Swansea Bay Orienteering Club) in a speedy 19.58, followed by Rachel Duckworth (Cardiff University) in 22.24, who also took the U23 women's class, and MDC's Katie Ironside in third in 23.37.
Reuben Lawson of Chepstow Harriers was first U23 man home in 11th in 20.34, while Andrew May of Brecon AC took the men's over-50 honours in 20.46, just pipping MD's Tom Turner by a second to 13th overall.
MD's Ian Whistance came 21st in 21.40, with clubmate Tim Lages 29th in 23.09, just ahead of Daniel Hayter in 23.44.
Stephen Priestnall and Debbie Stenner both scored for MD, winning the men's over-60 and women's over-50 classes in 25.02 and 25.08 respectively.
MDC's Simon Darke was second over-60 in 25.49, beating Black Combe Runners' Julian Donnelly into third by a second.
Clubmate Donna Grant took the women's over-40 class in 26.32, while Croft Ambrey’s Flora Gunner was first over-60 woman home in 28.07, and husband Gary Gunner took the over-70 men's class in 31.34.
MD's Wyndham Turner took the South Wales Series seven-race title from his brother Tom, winning by 51 points with a score of 602.
MD's Rhian Probert just pipped MDC's Katie Ironside by seven points to the women's title taking third overall, with a total score of 491, also taking the over-50 female class, with Rachel Lammin of Les Croupiers third woman with 412.
Next month sees the start of a busy fell racing period locally, with the 9.6k Sugar Loaf Winter race on November 2, Llyn Y Fan over 8.8km on November 16, the Blorenge over 5.7k on November 30, and the Skirrid over 5.7k on December 21.