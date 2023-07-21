The duo are among six Welsh rowers in the GB U23 team, alongside Llandaff RC’s Angharad Broughton, who has returned from rowing at Washington in the US and races in the women’s four; Katherine George, daughter off Old Monmothian Julian George, who looks to add to her 2022 bronze in the same women’s double sculls event; Evelyna Davies who joins Tottem in the women’s 8; and Toby Lassen in the men’s 8.