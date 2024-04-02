TOUR de France winner Geraint Thomas has launched a new podcast series of Watts Occurring with fellow Welsh and Ineos Grenadier rider Luke Rowe, sponsored by Eurosport.
The first podcast launched yesterday (Tuesday, April 2), and will provide alternative commentary for a selection of the biggest races through Eurosport’s channels.
Hosted by Thomas - who namechecked the Blorenge's Tumble as one of his favourite hill climbs in hit book 'Mountains According to G' – and Rowe, with contributions from award-winning sports journalist Tom Fordyce, new episodes will be produced throughout the season with a weekly show complemented by daily episodes during the Tour.
A Eurosport spokesperson said: "The critically acclaimed and fan-favourite podcast takes listeners on a tour of the biggest stories from the world of cycling, including inside information from Thomas and Rowe’s Monaco-base, training camps and the biggest races on the UCI World Tour calendar."
Geraint said: “We couldn’t be more excited to kick-off a partnership with Eurosport. Watts Occurring has been on a crazy growth journey since joining Crowd Network last year and we’re sure teaming up with Eurosport will help us take the show to another level.”
Thomas, 37, who was a regular at the Abergavenny Festival of Cycling, is targeting the Tour, Giro and Paris Olympics this year, saying: "I still feel I’ve got it, and I’d love to make it to a fifth Olympics."