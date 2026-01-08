A WILD swimmer and outdoor fan literally broke the ice on the new year - taking dips in frozen-over Black Mountains and Brecon Beacon lakes after smashing a hole with her kettleball.
Zoe Naughalty from Somerset thinks nothing beats chilling out in freezing cold water in the Welsh hills, and headed here five times in four days for her first icy dips of 2026, posting 'freeze frames' and 'chiller' flicks of her exploits at a frozen over Keeper’s Pond on the Blorenge and Llyn Cwm Llwch on Pen Y Fan.
She told online readers: "First ice smash of the season. The kettlebell is back baby... Would it be easier for me to buy a hammer? Absolutely.
"Will I continue to lug my kettlebell half way up a mountain for giggles? 100%.
"The dopamine rush you get from that ice smash is like nothing I have ever felt.
"I honestly felt high this morning. Or maybe I was delirious from the cold. Who knows. Either way I shall continue to chase that icy buzz for the rest of the week
"Winter swim season is well and truly here and this is every wild swimmers dream... Snow capped mountains and an untouched frozen lake."
Zoe, from Weston-super-Mare, describes herself as “an untamed soul” and “cold water addict", and nothing beats "chasing that icy dopamine rush".
"My favourite mountain lake. Pink sunrise skies. Untouched frozen lake. Just me and my kettlebell," she posted from Keepers Pond.
"Can we take a moment to appreciate just how thick that ice is?!
“If you hate the ice posts you may as well just unfollow me now because I fully intend on visiting all the frozen spots until they thaw out.
"I legit feel high after doing this. Something about the ice hits differently. And weirdly makes getting in the water so much easier (anyone else or am I just weird?!)
"Just 0.1 degrees today. Coldest wild swim I've done and I loved every damn minute.
"So much so after warming myself up with coffee I got back into my cold and wet swimwear and smashed some more ice up! Until next time (tomorrow!)."
And after yet another icy dip, Zoe - who also describes herself as a “paddleboard addict, sunset chaser and wannabe mermaid” added alongside another film: "Permanent high all day from the pure magic of this morning.
"Yes it's another ice smashing reel. No, I will not be stopping. Consider this a seasonal subscription service...
"But we only live once right?! And I want that moment when I'm on my death bed and my life flashes before my eyes to be full of the most epic adventures you can think of. Zero regrets here.
"So hiiiiii. It's me, I'm back with another ice smashing wild winter swim."
Meanwhile, Zoe has spoken about her love of all things outdoors and the link between mental and physical health on The Nomadic Podcast.
“So if you fancy listening to me ramble on for 45 minutes about cold water, adventures and generally being a witchy nomad then have a little listen,” she says beside the link on her Facebook page www.facebook.com/zoe.naughalty.
