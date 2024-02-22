The omens are good given the recent form of Wales at this level. Ireland are unbeaten in each of their last five home games against Wales in the Six Nations (W4 D1), winning the last three in a row. They’ve never won more consecutive matches (W3 on 5 previous occasions) or enjoyed a longer unbeaten streak (W4 D1 between 1888-96) at home to Wales in the history of the Championship.