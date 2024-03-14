VENETIA Williams and her Wye Valley yard warmed up for Friday's Gold Cup tilt with L'Homme Presse at the Cheltenham Festival by watching 100-1 shot Funambule Sivola race to third in the Queen Mother's Champion Chase.
Stable mate Gerimande at 40-1 was also in the winner's enclosure with fifth out of 16 finishers in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.
Funambule Sivola, second in the Champion Chase two years ago, came into the race completely unfancied, but as favourites tumbled the horse kept running to be one of just three horses left standing, cantering in to take the £42,000 third prize pot.
Last year's Arkle winner El Fabiolo was expected to provide Willie Mullins with his 100th Festival winner, but the 2/9 favourite made a terrible mistake at the fence passing the stands and was taken out of the race by Paul Townend.
Captain Guinness provided jockey Rachael Blackmore with her first Queen Mother victory, the 17-2 shot hanging on to deny Mullins' 16-1 chance Gentleman De Mee by 1/2L.
Edwardstone had blazed a trail throughout the race, but fell at the penultimate fence under Tom Cannon, leaving Funambule Sivola under Charlie Deutsch to just ease home in third for a place in the winner's enclosure.
Venetia williams posted a photo of the horse in the winner's enclosure with the jockey, saying: "FUNAMBULE SIVOLA comes through to pick up third prize in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham today, two years on from his solid second in 2022."
One supporter replied: "Fab! Always great to see the little one do well."
Another said: "Well done Charlie great outcome from such a race!!"
And a third added: "What a wonderful little horse he is."
Gemirande, also under Deutsch, set the pace early on in the Johnny Henderson and was tracking the leaders two out.
A mistake at the last hit the horse's momentum but it was able to hold on for fifth and a £3,325 pay day.
One punter posted: "I had a little punt on Gerimande to finish in the top 5 in the 4.50 race at 40-1 Another great performance."
Venetia also has 28-1 shot Djelo running today (Thursday, March 14) in the Turner's Novices Chase (1.30pm).
And L'Homme Presse goes in the Blue Riband Gold Cup tomorrow (Friday) at 3.30pm, with both races live on ITV.