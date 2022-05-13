Valleys club takes home Grand Champion Cup

Mariah Delos Reyes (Red Belt) pictured with Angus Rogers (left) and the Grand Champion Trophy ( Pics from Angus Rogers )

Students of Angus Rogers the instructor at the purpose built Martial Arts studio in Brynmawr is celebrating a successful competiton after he took a team of 22 students up to Nottingham to compete in the 2022 National Championships as part of the World Tang Soo Do Association.

Students competed from the youngest members in the Tiny Tigers all the way up to Black Belts.

The team did very well earning 36 medals in total.

One of the students Mariah Delos Reyes (Red Belt) earned the Grand Champion Trophy in the colour belt division.

She is only the fifth student in Wales to achieve this award.

Some of Angus’ students before competition ( Pics from Angus Rogers )

And it has been a nice passing of the torch from Instructor to student.

Angus has won the Grand Champion six times in the past but is no longer eligible to compete because of his rank.

Says Angus: ‘‘ It has been wonderful to see the students take on new responsibilities as the club has grown over the years.’’

“Since opening back up in May of 2021 after lockdown, the club has seen a massive influx of students.

“Especially young children who all started at the same time. These students have really impressed everyone since they started.

“At this tournament it marked the largest squad the club had ever assembled to travel outside of Wales.

“Within the Team were 13 children. And they all them did incredibly well in very competitive groups.

“It has been amazing to see the transformation in all of these young warriors since returning from lockdown and they are now all looking forward to the Welsh Championships in November.

“The club is growing all the time, with two new instructors now qualified this year and new classes starting all the time.

“The club now offers sessions for Beginners, Stretching Class, Ladies Only, Tiny Tigers for four to seven-year-olds , Children’s Class and a Class for students with autism and additional needs.

“One of these students competed in the tournament on Saturday and put on a very impressive performance for a child who before he started couldn’t even handle being in a class with other students two years ago. “

If you require more information a or would like to come along and try a class please contact Angus on 071815518049, [email protected] or look for the club on Facebook and Youtube.