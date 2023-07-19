ENGLAND’s Ashes teamn weren’t the only ones ruing the weather, as for the third weekend running there was no cricket for local teams, which was very frustrating for all involved, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Abergavenny 1st XI remain undefeated, having lost three of the scheduled games to the weather, and with eight fixtures remaining stand top of Division One 32 points clear of Tondu in second place.
Tom Norton at this stage of the season Leading batter with 364 runs at an average of 45.50 with one fifty and one century.
His closest team mates are all in the high 200s – James Francis, Tom Pipe and skipper Will Glenn.
Leading wicket taker is Sam Clarke with 26 wickets at a strike rate of 10.69 with a best of 5-8.
James Francis and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy both have taken 15 wickets and Alfie Cutmore has 14 wickets.
The 2nd XI have lost two of the scheduled 12 games to the weather and sit in third in Division 6 with five games to go only 21 points behind leaders Blaina CC.
Will Eccles is the leading batter with 202 runs at an average of 25.5, closely followed by skipper Gareth Powell, Ellis Jones, Nathan Holley and Steve Brown. Dylan Beaumont-Welsh is the leading bowler with 15 wickets at 15.8 and a best of 3-17.
The only other bowler in double figures is Lloyd Sharp with 11 wickets.
The 3rd XI sit in sixth place in Division 10 having up to now a disappointing season winning just three of the scheduled 12 games, four of which have been lost to the weather.
Leading batters are skipper Lee Fury and Ioan Lilly.
The leading bowler is Shunryu Sheehan with 8 wickets, but they have however tried 30 different bowlers.
The 4th XI also have lost three of the scheduled 12 to the weather and had one walkover,
They sit in third in Division 12E, well behind the impressive Friends Union CC on top, but just four points off second place.
Leading batter is captain Stuart Eccles with 201 runs at an average of 33.5 with Ross Hayden and Satish Rohra with 130 and 103 respectively.
Leading bowler is Dylan Bradley with nine wickets at 14.33.
Centurions so far this season are – Ross Hayden 102 not out, Ioan Lilly 117, Tom Pipe 121 not out and Tom Norton 141.
Whilst there were no games for the senior sides, the juniors had a busy week,
The U11 A team beat Newbridge U 11, the U17s beat Croesyceiliog U17s, and the U15s beat Chepstow U15s in the Gwent U15 Cup semi -final after beating Monmouth CC U15 by 10 wickets in the last eight.
Some of the very talented U15s are-Leo Ling, Ollie Jones, Tom Crige, Jack Ryan, Lloyd Sharp, Shunryu Sheehan, Tess Jackson, Onnen Parry, Evan Jones, Joe Fairbank and Dylan Bradley-
Skipper Jack Ryan has figured in both the 2nd and 1st XIs.