THREE local athletes will proudly fly the flag for Great Britain at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® World Championship in Milan later this month, including Hay-on-Wye’s Rachel Ferrington, who will make history as the first woman ever to represent Team GB at the prestigious international event.
Rachel joins reigning British champion Glen Penlington from Knighton and 2025 Rookie Champion Rowan Luxton from Llandrindod Wells in a six-strong British line-up competing at the Allianz Cloud Arena on October 24-25.
The trio will go head-to-head with the world’s best in the sport’s elite team competition, which combines four demanding disciplines, the Stock Saw, Underhand Chop, Single Buck and Standing Block Chop, in a fast-paced relay format.
Rachel’s selection follows a record-breaking season on the British stage.
Her new Women’s World Record in the Stock Saw, cutting two perfect discs in just 8.82 seconds, was the fastest time of the entire British Championship weekend and secured her well-earned place on Team GB.
Four-time British Champion Glen Penlington also earned automatic qualification after dominating the domestic season, while rookie athlete Rowan Luxton impressed with his precision and composure throughout the British Rookie Championship to claim his first national title.
All three have trained together through a series of national camps recently, honing their teamwork and aiming to help Great Britain improve on last year’s 13th-place finish.
If you want to watch Team GB in the 2025 TIMBERSPORTS® World Championship, you can view the full competition live on the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® YouTube channel from 7pm on Friday, October 24.
Logger sports have a history stretching back more than 150 years.
While logging itself has been practiced worldwide for thousands of years, the sport likely began in the 1870s in Ulverstone, Tasmania, sparked by a friendly wager between two lumberjacks competing to out-chop each other.
