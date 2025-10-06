USK Cricket Club’s annual dinner and presentation at the rugby club celebrated another great season for their teams.
The 1sts finished fifth in South Wales Premier One, reached the final of the Welsh Cup and won the Gwent and regional Macey Shield T20 competitions.
Their 2nds finished second and gained promotion to South East Wales 2, while the 3rds finished ninth in SEW 9.
Usk’s Midweek team also finished first in the league phase and reached the final of the Newport Big Smash Cricket League, with their women’s team gaining promotion to the South East Wales Softball League One.
The season’s awards were:
1st XI Batter of the Year – Tamoor Zafar;
1sts Bowler of the Year – Ollie Rayner;
1sts Player’s Player – Harawal Wassam;
2nd XI Batter of the Year – Sidharth Ramesh;
2nds Bowler of the Year – Jamie Jones;
2nds Player’s Player – Sidharth Ramesh;
3rd XI Batter of the Year – Arvind Aswani;
3rds Bowler of the Year – Ross Price;
3rds Player’s Player - Ceri Wynne;
Midweek XI Batter of the Year – Hugo Caldicott;
Midweek Bowler of the Year – Ryan Hancock;
Midweek Player’s Player – Matt Williams;
Women’s XI Batter of the Year – Hannah Thomson;
Women’s Bowler of the Year – Marlene Sargent;
Women’s Player’s Player - Sally Clewer;
Women’s Most Improved Player – Jen Howells;
Young Player of the Year – Ollie Hall;
Club Team of the Year – Women’s XI.
Meanwhile, 1sts Player’s Player of the Year Harawal Wassam has headed to Australia to play club cricket in Ballarat, having scored 1,107 runs and taken 30 wickets this season.
The all-rounder is also a member of the Cardiff University Centre of Cricketing Excellence squad – delivered through a unique partnership between Cardiff Metropolitan University, Cardiff University, the University of South Wales (USW) and Glamorgan CCC – where he scored 164 not out against Glamorgan 2nds.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny CC have announced the appointment of former Glamorgan 2nds and Wales Minor Counties player Mujahid Ilyas as player/coach.
A club spokesperson said: “Mujahid is an exceptional coach who will lead the development of our junior players and also work as 1st team player/coach with senior players on a 1:1 basis.”
Elsewhere, Monmouthshire’s Ben Kellaway has been named Glamorgan Player of the Year and selected to tour Australia with England’s Young Lions, following a brilliant breakthrough 2025.
The 21-year-old Chepstow Cricket Club graduate announced himself on the senior stage last year with wickets with each arm in the same over for Glam.
This year he enjoyed a breakthrough season, highlighted by a maiden County Championship century of 181 not out against Kent and career-best bowling figures of 6/111 against Gloucestershire.
The all-rounder scored 813 championship runs at an average 54.20, and took 25 wickets at 32.12, also becoming the youngest Glam player to score a ton and take five wickets in one game.
And he went on to make a stunning debut for Welsh Fire, taking two wickets, three catches and a run out in his opening match.
Ben has been selected alongside team-mate Asa Tribe for the Lions, with the tour due to feature four multi-day matches Down Under, as a prelude to the Ashes, including a warm-up against the senior England team.
Glamorgan Director of Cricket Mark Wallace, who started out at Abergavenny CC, said: "They’re both real talents and the selections are just reward for the effort and dedication they’ve put in to their careers so far."
