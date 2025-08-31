THE rain disappointingly brought the curtain down on another Abergavenny CC season, although the South East Wales 5 champion 2nds started their game and finished as unbeaten ‘Invincibles’, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Batting at home to Abercynon 1sts, 2nds skipper Ed Woolcott shared a 51-run opening partnership with Drew Heffernan (21) before making 58 (104-2) in a run-a-ball (55) knock, leaving Ellis Jones with an unbeaten 31 off 18 balls and James Morris 16 to reach 140-2 when the rain intervened.
The other three games were also abandoned with the 1stsI finishing seventh in South Wales Premier One, Morgan Bevans the team’s top batter with 524 runs at 34.93.
Leading wicket-taker was Australian overseas player Josh Spies with 31 wickets at 20.26 (joint third SWP 1), while Joe Harris took 17 for fourth ranked in SWP1, with Bevans top catcher with six.
For the 2nds, Woolcott was highest-ranked SEW 5 batter with 720 at 60.00, while Heffernan scored 389 runs at 55.57.
Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy and Pawan Nisansala with 26 @12.77 and 21 wickets @ 16.71 respectively impressed, while Ellis Jones, Will Eccles and Woolcott all figured in the top-ten catches table.
The 3rds finished seventh in SEW 10, Archie Eccles top scorer with 333 at 33.30, followed by Jaiden Caswell with 278 at 34.75.
Andy Timpson was leading wicket taker with 25 wickets at 15.92, for second in the division, while Marc Morgan took 16 wickets at 11.00, and Will Jones made nine catches.
The 4ths finished ninth in SEW 12, Steve Brown scoring 215 runs at 107.50, and Barry French 113 at 16.14.
Ed Loose look 12 wickets at 13.92, and Lotte Matthews 10 at 16.40, while Aaron King and Loose secured four catches apiece.
Saturday (September 6) sees a memorial festival game and BBQ in honour of former members Mike Bruton, Ray Hamer, Dick Brown and Kevin Schofield (1pm).
