PAUL Gittins fell just two runs short of a ton as Llanarth 1sts secured a seven-wicket home win over Tondu 2nds, lifting the hosts into the South East Wales 5 promotion spots with one game left.
Tondu reached 233-8 in 45 overs, Will Heath taking 3-25-4, Dennis Heath 2-45-9, and Dan Moseley, Tom Heath and Harrison Griffiths one apiece.
Gittins then fired 98 off 83 balls, including 18 fours and a six, sharing a 149-run second-wicket partnership with Will Heath who hit 74 off 63 balls, including 12 fours.
Skipper opener Ollie Mann also chipped in with 28, including six fours, as Llanarth reached 236-3 in 30 overs to go second.
But the 2nds’ SEW 13 promotion hopes were dented by a nailbiting two-run loss away to Blaina 2nds, held to 231-6 off 40 overs chasing the hosts' 233-6, leaving Llanarth third.
Piers Bisson took three wickets before skipper Chris Page struck 67, David Griffiths 46, Gerry Stentiford 37 and Dave Myatt 34.
Nathan Holley and Tim Jones fired half centuries for Glangrwyney 1sts away to Lisvane 3rds in SEW 8, but the chase proved in vain as they lost by 24 runs.
Lisvane scored 261-7 off 40 overs, Vic Phillips and William Luckhurst taking two wickets apiece.
Holley 58, skipper and fellow opener Michael Devoy 28 and No 4 Jones 53 then made a good start, only for the innings to falter, notwithstanding 25 from last man Luckhurst, with Glan 237 all out in 37 overs.
Simon Hindle scored 40 not out, Nam Wooton 33 and Marc Jones 26 as Glan 2nds reached 147-8 at home to Ponthir 4ths.
But the visitors eased to 152-2 in 22 overs, John Meredith and James McIlroy with the wickets.
