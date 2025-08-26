USK's Big Smash League team fell 22 runs short of adding more silverware to their trophy cabinet after falling to Newport CC's Kings XI in Sunday afternoon's finals.
Playing at the city ground, they won the semi-final by 24 runs against Newport Zalmis but were unable to add to the club's 2025 Macey Shield success in the next game.
Skipper Matt Hancock fired 50 off 48 balls, backed by Jamie Jones with 43 off 34 balls and 25 not out off Sam Rodden as they made 161-6 against Zalmis.
And they then restricted their opponents to 137-9, Jones and Rodden taking three wickets apiece.
Rayner then took four wickets and Jones, Matthew Williams and Ryan Hancock two apiece as Kings made 167 all out in the final.
But despite seeing out the 20 overs in reply, they could only reach 145-9, the top order going well with Rayner firing 37, Hancock 36, Jones 22 and Joe Peacock 15, but none of the next seven batters reaching double figures.
Usk Women have been celebrating a second league success in two seasons though, after taking the South East Softball Division 2 title from Sudbrook, with Monmouth third, Malpas fourth and Llanarth fifth.
“Two years playing in the league and two wins. Well done to all the ladies who have played, scored, umpired and supported and a huge thank you to our coaches. So proud of our team.”
Meanwhile, Harawal Ahmed Wassam struck 86 and Ollie Rayner 50 in South Wales Premier League action on Saturday, but Usk 1sts couldn't avoid an eight-wicket defeat at title challengers St Fagans, who will go into this weekend's final fixtures just a point behind leaders Newport CC.
Usk reached 232 all out in the 49th over, Rayner firing three sixes and four fours, and Wassam 12 fours, but no one else made much impression with the bat with next highest scores of 19, 13, 11 and 10.
And the Cardiff outfit then raced to 235-2 in 38 overs, Glamorgan One-Day Cup winner Steven Reingold blasting an unbeaten 114 and Jeremy Lawlor 75 not out, with Rayner taking both wickets.
The SEW 3 second-placed 2nds also fell to a tight six-wicket defeat at home to Brecon 1sts, and will have to wait to this Saturday's final match to secure promotion.
Usk were 210 all out in 44 overs, but the visitors then reached 214-4 with an over to spare.
But 74 from skipper Julian Sanders and 52 from opener Arvind Aswani fired the 3rds to a five-wicket win away to Newport 4ths.
Ceri Wynne and Julian Smith took three wickets apiece and Evan Wynne two wickets off 11 balls as the hosts were dismissed for 191 in 31 overs.
And the visitors then reached 192-5 with 3.1 overs to spare.
Near neighbours Monkswood lost out by 53 runs at home to third-placed Pentyrch 2nds in an SEW 4 clash though.
The Cardiff side reached 225-6 off their 40 overs, Matthew Malson and Jon Webb with two wickets apiece,.
And they then dismissed Monkswood for 172 in 30 overs, Adam Malson scoring 55, Matthew Malson 29 and Mike Watkins 21, leaving the hosts sixth.
Fixtures this Saturday (August 30) include – Usk 1sts v Cardiff 1sts, Blackwood 1sts v Usk 2nds, Usk 3rds v Pontnewynydd 1sts, Blaina 1sts v Monkswood.
