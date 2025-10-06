THE players and supporters of Llanarth Cricket Club have celebrated a great year for their seniors, including their T20 team beating local rivals Abergavenny in the Gwent Macey Bowl final at Ponthir.
The 1st XI came so close to promotion to South East Wales 4 as well, but were undone by the weather and the award of points for abandoned games, losing out by one point after going into the final day a point up in second.
But the Trees posted: "All in all, a great year for the 1st XI with plenty to be immensely proud of. Youngsters coming through, fantastic team performances and silverware!
"Division 5 continued to be as competitive as ever against rivals old and new. Regularly posting big totals, tight spin in the middle overs and threatening pace up front was the formula that saw us consistently taking wins and points.
"Sadly, despite going into the rainy final weekend in promotion position, we were scuppered at the last and ended the season 1pt behind Dinas Powys in third.
"A great league campaign, and considering we lost twice to both teams above us, probably a fair outcome.
"The real highlight was lifting the Gwent Macey Bowl, beating league winners Abergavenny in a thrilling final...
"Fantastic to get our hands on a trophy with a youthful and exciting T20 side."
Batsman of the Year was Will Heath – 715 runs at 44.69, highest score 136, 4x50s, 2x100s.
Bowler of the Year was Dan Moseley – 26 wickets at 24.08, Best - 4/39.
Other notable performances included:
Ollie Mann - 663 runs at 51.00, HS - 116, 5x50s, 1x100;
Paul Gittins - 433 runs at 61.86, HS - 120, 3x50s, 1x100;
Adam Binmore - 227 runs at 45.40, HS - 68 no (14 wickets in field);
Dennis Heath - 21 wickets at 21.10, Best - 4/9;
Glen Hamilton - 13 wickets at 27.69, Best - 5/9 (186 runs at 31.00);
Tom Heath - 12 wickets at 23.83, Best - 3/27.
