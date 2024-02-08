MAINTENANCE work will affect train journeys for rugby fans heading to Twickenham from Wales, the Wye Valley and Forest of Dean on Saturday.
The line between Reading and Bracknell will be closed from Saturday February 10, to Sunday 18 February, meaning England and Wales fans will need to amend journeys for the Six Nations fixture (4.45pm kick-off).
Fans who would normally change at Reading for South Western Railway services to Twickenham can travel:
- Reading – London Paddington on GWR or Elizabeth line, then Bakerloo line Paddington – Waterloo for SWR services to Twickenham.
- Reading – Basingstoke on GWR or CrossCountry for SWR services via any reasonable route to Twickenham.
There is no additional cost if you travel via London Paddington or Basingstoke, however tickets loaded to a Smartcard will not be accepted on London Underground and you will need to pay for this journey. This ticket acceptance applies in both directions on Saturday 10 February 2024, only.
GWR Operations Director, Richard Rowland, said:
“We know many fans travelling on GWR services would normally change at Reading for SWR services to Twickenham. On Saturday you’ll need to head on into Paddington or travel via Basingstoke before making your way to Twickenham.
“Please do allow sufficient time to make your journey and remember that trains will be extremely busy leading up to kick-off and immediately following the match.”