Abergavenny made their longest away trip of the season, a 165 mile round trip taking 5 hours, on Good Friday through the holiday traffic to West Wales, reports NIGEL JEWELL.
The previous encounter ended with a 3-1 victory for the Pennies at Pen-Y-Pound in October, so semi-pro Carmarthen, who had spent 24 years in the top tier of Welsh football until 2020, were up for revenge on their new 4g surface at Richmond Park.
The visitors were without unavailable goalkeeper Connor Christie so Gareth Wesson came into the side with Owen Taylor starting the match for the first time since his injury.
The team in 3-5-2 formation was: Gareth Wesson (g); Drew Heffernan, Nathan Davies, Frank Pemberton; George Clarke, Ben Watkins, Owen Taylor, Luke Williams, Jac Evans(c); Rhys Thomas and Ryan Lewis-Hillier.Substitutes: Ethan Ross (c), Lewis Ellaway, Rhys Schwank, Rhys Tandy, Curtis Methven, Corey Paton and Iwan Hockings-Lewis.
The Old Gold made a good start with an attack down the left before visiting defenders smothered any chance of a shot.
But the hosts took a 17th-minute lead when Liam Thomas struck a clinical low shot from 25 yards into the corner of the net.
Abergavenny hit back with Drew Heffernan driving a left foot shot across goal in a period of visitors’ pressure.
Injury struck Wesson in the 28th minute, though, seeing him retire with a leg injury and 18-year-old Ethan Ross coming on to make his first team debut.
And four minutes later Rhys Thomas blocked an attempted clearance and strike partner Ryan Lewis-Hillier (pictured) swivelled to strike a fine left foot shot from the edge of the penalty area into the corner of Nick Jones’ net.
But in the 38th minute a corner from influentual midfielder Greg Walters, a former Wales U18s player, was adjudged to have crossed the goalline to restore Carmarthen’s lead.
Ross made a superb block with his legs to thwart a home attack just before the break, however, to keep it at 2-1 at half-time.
The Pennies started the second half on the front foot causing the home team a few problems with Nathan Davies coming the closest with a shot just clearing the crossbar and Owen Taylor also going close from a free-kick and a long range effort from 35 yards.
At the other end, their substitute keeper was enjoying the step up in standard with a couple of vital saves to keep Aber in the game.
But with the game evenly poised, Carmarthen broke on the right in the 79th minute through their full back and a cross ball was slid into the net by Liam Thomas from beyond the far post to make it 3-1.
And three minutes later an attack on the left saw Thomas tap in a cross for his hat-trick.
Nathan Davies had the final shot, just past the post from 25 yards.
Manager Nicky Morgan said: “It was a very tough away trip west to Carmarthen, but the scoreline doesn’t really reflect the game, as the boys dominated most of the play in the second half, but Carmarthen scored two late goals to put the game to bed.
“We were without first choice goalkeeper Connor Christie so coach Gareth Wesson played but he only lasted 28 minutes before his ageing body gave in on a tough 4g surface.
“Young 18-yearold Ethan Ross stepped in, giving a man of the match performance,and I thought he gave a outstanding account of himself which is great for the future of the club.
“We will dust ourselves down now and prepare for our last game of the season against Briton Ferry in two weeks time.”
On Saturday (April 8) Abergavenny Town 2nds hosted near neighbours Blaenavon Blues 2nds and went one down in the 27th minute when Bailey Perry shot against a post and Ryan Tidball turned in the rebound.
Jack Williams assisted Rhys Meadows to level in the 59th minute and ten minutes later Williams provided the pass for Corey Paton to weave through to score.
With six minutes remaining Rhys Tutton crossed for Alex Long to seal the win 3-1.
The Reserves travel to Risca Utd, Reserves next Saturday (April 15), kick-off.