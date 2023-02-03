LAST Friday’s match in JD Cymru South saw the Pennies head west on the M4 to Port Talbot-based Trefelin Boys and Girls Club looking for their first win on the road since mid-August, reports NIGEL JEWELL.
One notable inclusion in the line up was new signing Frank Pemberton replacing Luke Williams who was ruled out through illness.
Frank slotted into the defensive line alongside local boys Drew Heffernan, Jac Evans and George Clarke.
The game started brightly with both sides creating chances on a superb surface at Ynys Park but it was Trefelin who took a 30th-minute lead when Kyle Copp’s through ball found striker Ceri Williams who sent his shot over advancing keeper Connor Christie.
Aber responded well though, and created a few chances from set plays with Ryan Lewis-Hillier and Rhys Thomas going close.
And the 39th minute, man of the match Owen Taylor burst into the area, was fouled and equalised from the penalty spot to open his Pennies account.
The second half started with Aber in the driving seat with ever-present midfielder Ben Watkins dictating play and the front three of Rhys Tandy, Rhys Thomas and Ryan Hillier causing the home defence numerous problems.
And in the 57th minute, tireless target man Thomas closed down a wayward back pass to round the home keeper and take the visitors into a deserved lead.
Three minutes later the home team went down to ten men when a defender received his second yellow card.
Aber were now in full control and in the 68th minute young Lewis-Hillier created space on the right and pulled the ball back for the impressive Nathan Davies to slot the ball low into the net.
This was Davies’ second goal of his career, the previous one coming in the home match against Trefelin.
Keeper Christie was called on to make two fantastic late saves to preserve the three points in a well deserved win.
This Friday (February 3), Aber entertain league leaders Barry Town who are unbeaten in their last 15 league matches, so a good match is expected with a 7.30pm kick off.
Match sponsor is Zaza’s Barbers.
With no referee available, the 2nds match with Newport City 2nds last Saturday did not take place.
This Saturday they host Croesycelliog 2nds (2pm ko).