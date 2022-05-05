Town gear up for title showdown
PEN Y Pound Stadium will be rocking tonight when Ardal South East League league leaders Abergavenny Town play their final game (kick-off 7.30pm).
Abertillery Bluebirds’ 2-0 win at home to Monmouth Town on Tuesday, May 3 has taken the title race down to the final game as the Bluebirds moved a point above Aber at the top of the table.
That result means that due to Abergavenny’s superior goal difference over their title rivals, Town need a point from their final match at home to fourth-placed Trethomas Bluebirds to be crowned league champions.
Meanwhile, Goytre won 2-0 at Rhayader on Saturday thanks to a goal just before half-time by Isaac Wigley and a 73rd-minute strike by Will Higgs.
They lost 4-1 to Trethomas Bluebirds on Tuesday night and visit Aberbargoed Buds on Saturday (May 7).
