Town gear up for title showdown

PEN Y Pound Stadium will be rocking tonight when Ardal South East League league leaders Abergavenny Town play their final game (kick-off 7.30pm).

Abertillery Bluebirds’ 2-0 win at home to Monmouth Town on Tuesday, May 3 has taken the title race down to the final game as the Bluebirds moved a point above Aber at the top of the table.

That result means that due to Abergavenny’s superior goal difference over their title rivals, Town need a point from their final match at home to fourth-placed Trethomas Bluebirds to be crowned league champions.

Meanwhile, Goytre won 2-0 at Rhayader on Saturday thanks to a goal just before half-time by Isaac Wigley and a 73rd-minute strike by Will Higgs.