Abergavenny Town boosted their JD Cymru South survival hopes on Friday night with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ynyshir Albions at the Pen-y-Pound Stadium.
The only goal of the match arrived after 28 minutes when Rhys Schwank latched on to a well-timed through ball, that beat the Albions defence, before maintaining his composure to round visiting custodian Harry Webber to tuck the ball into an empty net.
Basement club Ynyshir Albions proved to be obdurate opponents, as they also asked questions of the Abergavenny Town, with the match always being on a knife-edge with just one goal dividing the two teams.
However, the visitors suffered a blow to claiming something from the match when Zack Philpott received a second yellow card in the 78th minute.
The home team will no doubt feel disappointed that they were not able to add to their lead in the final ten minutes as they saw a couple of close-range efforts cleared off the line and also struck the woodwork.
One goal proved to be enough, however, to see the Monmouthshire club move one step closer to retaining their status for next season.