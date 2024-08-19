MORE than 100 runners headed to the hills in the annual Llanthony Show fell run beside the abbey.
Races took place alongside horse jumping, produce competitions, pony judging, gymkhana, sheep shearing, dog shows, beer tents, burgers, ice creams, candy floss and all manner of food stalls, sack races, three-legged races, and a full on rodeo in a classic celebration of rural hill country life.
And Tomas Black of Brecon Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr de Cymru proved quickest in a 78-strong senior field, covering the course in 29 minutes 58 seconds to beat Jonathan Ford of Abergavenny-based Black Mountains club Mynydd Du by 32 seconds.
Max Murdoch was third in 31.28, just 10 seconds ahead of Kevin Fosbury of Bridgend AC, with James Blore of Chepstow Harriers fifth in 31.56.
Fastest woman in ninth overall in 33.15 was Beth Rawlinson of Wolves and Balston, followed by MD's Rhian Probert in 33.49, who took the women's over-50 class, and Katie Ironside of MDC in 37.14.
Another 28 intrepid runners headed out for the 19-mile long Brecon Beacons Fell Race at the weekend, including a brutal 4,500ft of ascent, starting and finishing at Talybont Reservoir.
Damian Hall of Green Runners was first home in 2 hours 57.44, followed by Mark Burley of Macclesfield Harriers in 3.12.35 and Iain Large of Westbury Harriers in 3.21.37.
First woman home was Naomi Law of Brecon AC in 4.34.56, followed by Emma Mason of Macclesfield in 4.46.14.
Best Mynydd Du finisher was Matt Farrer in 3.53.41, followed by Trevor Matty in 4.58.44.