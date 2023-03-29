OWEN Taylor returned from a nasty shoulder injury to score a vital injury-time winner for Abergavenny Town at home to JD Cymru high-fliers Llanelli on Friday night, reports NIGEL JEWELL.
Despite heavy rain during the week, and some on the day leading up to the JD Cymru South fixture, the Pen-Y-Pound ground just passed a late pitch inspection.
The Reds arrived in town in third place in the league and on a five-match unbeaten run, so the Pennies knew they would need to battle to get anything from the match.
Manager Nicky Morgan decided to keep the match tight from the off and went with a 3-5-2 formation.
Drew Heffernan was back from work commitments with Nathan Davies staying in a defensive role.
Lewis Ellaway, who made his full debut last week, kept his place with Rhys Schwank,who was feeling unwell, dropping to the bench.
The line up was: Connor Christie (g); Drew Heffernan, Frank Pemberton, Nathan Davies; George Clarke, Ben Watkins, Lewis Ellaway, Luke Williams, Jac Evans (c): Rhys Thomas and Ryan Lewis-Hillier. Substitutes: Gareth Wesson, Rhys Schwank, Corey Paton, Owen Taylor, Curtis Methven and Iwan Hockings-Lewis.
For their penultimate home league match of the season, the Pennies kicked off towards the clubhouse and, after quickly getting into their stride, only five minutes had elapsed before a good move along the left ended with Lewis-Hillier bursting into the area with his shot beating goalkeeper Scott Coughlin, but also the far post.
Llanelli soon settled but their attacks were broken up by a strong dominant defence and the hard-working midfield in front of them.
In an absorbing first half, the visitors struck the post on the half-hour mark before Aber put together a flowing five-man move which ended with Coughlin tipping the resultant shot over the bar.
The hosts made a half-time change with Ellaway being replaced by Taylor who was returning after a four-week lay off due to a shoulder injury.
The early second half exchanges were even before Llanelli brought a good save from Connor Christie and defenders blocked the follow up shot.
In the 68th minute Taylor’s free kick from wide on the left found the far corner of the net, but the officials deemed that another player had run offside in front of the keeper’s eyeline.
Abergavenny were starting to gain the lion’s share of the possession and territory going into the final 20 minutes, though goalscoring chances were at a premium at both ends of the pitch.
In the closing stages, man-of-the-match Jac Evans fizzed another free kick just past the far post from wide on the right.
But in the second minute of added time, unselfish work by another substitute Curtis Methven gave Taylor enough room to take a touch and fire a low left-footed shot into the net from 25 yards.
Cue rapturous scenes from the management and supporters who knew how vital the three points could well be as the club look to stay at Tier 2 level next season.
Nicky Morgan summed the game up by saying: “What a night for the club, the boys were once again excellent.
“We changed the formation to keep it tight against high flyers Llanelli and the tactics paid off.
“This result is for everyone behind the scenes at the club who work tirelessly to provide the platform for us to play on in all conditions.
“It was great to have Owen Taylor back involved after he dislocated his shoulder only four weeks ago and for him to grab the late winner is just the icing on the cake.”
For their last away league match of the season, Abergavenny are taking a full coach to Carmarthen Town on Good Friday, kick off 2.30pm.