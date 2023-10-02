Both sides entertained the crowd but the visitors ran out convincing 46-27 winners by seven tries to four.
Abergavenny’s try scorers were Alex Howes, Nathan Williams, Liam Newton and Morgan King.
The result meant Talywain retained their unbeaten record to sit second, with Abergavenny in midtable having won two and lost two.Crumlin
Early pacesetters are Brynmawr, who demolished Pontypool United 61-17.
Blaenavon also fought back from 14-5 down at Monmouth to win 32-14, which leaves them one place behind Aber.
Usk made it three wins from four in WRU East 2, beating hosts Garndiffaith 25-15 to sit fourth.
Nantyglo lost out 32-19 at Abercarn in East 3, while Crickhowell were pipped in a nailbiter 22-19 at home to Crumlin in East 4.
Clubs have a weekend off this week, with many showing the Wales v Georgia World Cup final pool match in Nantes on Saturday afternoon (October 7), kick-off 2pm.
Dewi Lake captains the side at hooker, while Gareth Thomas (loosehead prop) and Tomas Francis (tighthead prop) join him in the front row.
Taulupe Faletau at No 8 and Louis Rees-Zammit on the wing are named in the match day XV for a fourth time, while Tommy Reffell returns at openside flanker alongside Aaron Wainwright at blindside flanker.
Dafydd Jenkins is named in the second row to make his second start and fourth tournament appearance, partnering Will Rowlands.
Gareth Anscombe, who equalled the record of most points by a Wales men’s player in a single game at a Rugby World Cup last time out with 23 (shared with Dan Biggar), starts at fly-half, with Tomos Williams is at scrum-half.
Nick Tompkins and Goytre-based George North continue their centre partnership for the third time this competition.
North is making his 19th RWC appearance in his fourth tournament.
Rio Dyer starts his second RWC match at wing. Liam Williams is named at full-back.
Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith and Henry Thomas are the front row cover.
Christ Tshiunza is in line to make his second RWC appearance and Taine Basham is the final forward replacement for the third consecutive match.
The back line cover is provided by Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow and Mason Grady.