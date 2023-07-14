THE mysterious world of Duckworth-Lewis breezed in on the wet weather front as South Wales Premier 2 leaders Usk 1st XI faced local rivals Chepstow away.
The rain-affected clash saw the hosts reach 156-5 off a reduced 31 overs, Ollie Rayner scoring 55 and Ben Hope-Bell 45, with Freddie Wolfenden and Richard Rees taking two wickets apiece.
Thanks to the arcane D-L formula, Usk were then asked to score 25 runs more to win in the same 31 overs, which left some scratching their heads.
But not to worry for the visitors, as they reached the 181 target with seven wickets left and 10 balls to spare, Oliver Robson top-scoring with 52, backed by Hugo Caldicott with 40 not out, Elliot Doyle with 24 and Jamie Jones with 23 not out.
Sixty six not out from opener Matt Hancock guided Usk 2nds to a six-wicket home win over derby rivals Monkswood 1st XI in South East Wales 4, backed by Dave Harding-Smith with 35 not out.
The visitors were restricted to 159-9 off their 40 overs, Adam Malson scoring 40 and Mike Jones 32, as Paul Murphy and Ross Price took wicket braces, before replying with 161-4 off 34.4 overs, Gareth Trumper also with a wicket brace.
The 3rds scored 197 all out in 35.4 overs away to Penarth 4ths in SEW 10, and missed out by one over as the seasiders replied with 198-3 in 39 overs for a seven-wicket win.
Usk were on the rocks at 5-3, but 110 off 87 balls from Gavin Jones, including 15 fours and a six, guided them to a decent target. Gethin Thomas then took three wickets, but the first three batsmen all scored half centuries to reach the target in the penultimate over.
Glangrwyney’s weekend proved a washout, the SEW 8 1st XI clash at home to Pontnewynydd abandoned after just 8.3 overs with the visitors on 43-0. But the club played host to South East Wales U15s in midweek as they beat The Wanderers Aussie U15 team by nine wickets, scoring 142-1 in 16 overs in reply to 140 all out.
Llanarth’s women’s softball side also played two recent games at Rogerstone Welfare.
They beat Panteg Flames scoring 89-2 off 16 overs, Jo Holley scoring 12, Sasha Vail 11, and Amy Bush and Michelle Gittins 10 apiece, before restricting them to 82-5, Vail taking three wickets.
They also played host side Rogerstone Welfare who set a target of 121-2 off their 16 overs before the visitors reached 96-7, Vail top-scoring with 19, backed by Holley with 11 and Jessica McCarroll with 10.
Cricket fixtures this Saturday (July 15) include – Usk 1st XI v Pentyrch 1st XI, Cardiff 3rd XI v Usk 2nd XI, Usk 3rd XI v Sully Spartans 2nd XI, Sully Spartans 1st XI v Llanarth 1st XI, Llanarth 2nd XI v Blackwood Town 3rd XI, Miskin Manor 3rd XI v Glangrwyney 1st XI, Glangrwyney 2nd XI v Pontymister & Crosskeys 3rd XI.
Fixtures on Sunday (July 16) – Llanarth women’s softball v Sudbrook Women’s 2nds and Panteg Flames (both at Panteg).