Swimmers get big kick out of £500 award
CARDIFF WALES - 06 SEPTEMBER 2022: Wales' Angharad James and Wales’ Rachel Rowe celebrate at full time during 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier between Wales & Slovenia at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, UK. (Pic by Ashley Crowden/FAW)
Subscribe newsletter
SWIMMERS are making a splash thanks to a £500 donation from Rotary members.
The donation to Abergavenny Swim Club from the town’s Rotary will be used towards their welcome pack costs for new members joining the club.
Spokeswoman Louise Hodges said that swimmers at the club, who train three times a week at the town’s leisure centre pool, range from budding competitors to children who enjoy swimming and want to keep fit
“We are a friendly volunteer-run swimming club, and the funds from Abergavenny Rotary are very much appreciated.
“Sessions are for swimmers who have completed WAVE 6 as a minimum and are designed to help build confidence, develop swimming technique and make new friends.
“If you have completed WAVE 6 and enjoy swimming, then please come along to one of our taster sessions.”
Training sessions take place on Sundays from 5pm to 6pm, and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
For more information and to book a taster session contact the club at [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |