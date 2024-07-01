NINETY runners were up for the challenge of Night Sugar a week last Tuesday (June 25) – the annual evening fell race to the top of the iconic mountain and back.
Once again, it was Mynydd Du's Wyndham Turner who took the honours at the front of the field, covering the 5.5-mile, 1150ft ascent, circular Sugarloaf course in 36mins 18secs to win by 34 seconds from Ed Gwynne-Harris of Builth RC.
Jonathan Ford of the Black Mountains host club was third in 38.20, followed by MD club mate Tom Turner in 39.46.
Fifth was fastest over-40 man Peter Ryder of Brycheiniog in 40.09, with Running punks' Andrew Mizen sixth in 41.08.
MD's Bethan Logan took the women's title in 41.18 in seventh overall, just over a minute ahead of fastest over-50 man Dikie Hudd of Chepstow Harriers.
Second woman home in 15th was Miranda King of Bristol & West AC in 44.54, eight seconds ahead of fastest over-60 man John Langton of Mercia Fell runners, and three places ahead of third lady and first over-50 female Lisa Jeffrey of Chepstow Harriers (46.30).
Twenty five seconds and one place behind was fastest junior woman Rebecca Ward, who secured bragging rights over fastest junior boy Talfryn Carter of Hereford Couriers by 28 seconds.
Sarah Bell of Chepstow Harriers took the over-40 women's class (47.27), while club mate Stephen Owen showed age is no obstacle winning the over-70 men's class (52.31).
Flora Gunner of Croft Ambrey AC took the women's over-60 category in 59.35, with Harriers' Jane Bayliss first over-70 female in 78.15.
Across the border at Goodrich near Monmouth on Saturday (June 29), 49 runners took on the Coppett Hill race, with MonRoss Trailblazer Keiron Brown first home in 39.15, and MD’s Lucy Williamson taking the women’s crown in a fabulous third overall, crossing in 40.29.