Students win after Methven brace
Cymru South League
Abergavenny Town FC 2 Swansea University FC 3
Subscribe newsletter
THE students proved a class act in midweek as Swansea University left hosts Abergavenny Town still looking for their first points in Cymru South after two games.
Town hotshot Dan McDonald had an early chance on 10 minutes from a free-kick, but blasted his shot into the wall.
And the uni side made them pay within three minutes, John Roberts cutting in and firing a shot which deflected off Adam Orme into the net for a 1-0 lead.
Swansea played some lovely one-touch football to then set up Adam Morgan, but his shot sailed over.
And on 26 minutes Aber levelled as a ball forward put in Curtis Methven, whose shot crept past keeper Luke Martin.
Just three minutes later, another long ball found the same striker, who cut in to find McDonald on the edge of the box, but Martin was equal to his shot.
It looked like being all square at the break, but right on half-time Swansea went back in front, Harry Huddart finding Jack Rosser in the box who mis-directed his header only for Adam Morgan to dive in and head home past keeper Connor Christie for 2-1.
Abergavenny came back out determined to get back on terms and within two minutes Rhys Tandy almost found the target with a lovely effort only to see it cleared off the line by Huddart.
But the hosts’ pressure soon told, Tandy skipping past Wyn Thomas on 56 minutes to play a beautiful ball for Methven to head home his second of the game for 2-2.
Rosser then found himself clear for Swansea, rounding the keeper only to see Adam Morgan clear his shot off the line.
At the other end, Aber spurned a big chance as Greg Preece got his foot to the ball ahead of the onrushing Swansea keeper only to toe-poke it over the bar.
And on 76 minutes the miss proved costly, Adam Orme flicking the ball on for Morgan to charge through on goal and bury it for his second and a 3-2 lead.
Morgan then became provider, holding the ball up to find Nathan Townsend whose shot looked in only for a fantastic save by Aber stopper Christie.
Norton Ferreira then found himself in plenty of space for Aber, but his shot was straight at Martin.
It was end to end now, and Orme then placed a lovely ball to set up George Sellick in the Aber box but the winger’s shot cleared the bar.
But the one-goal advantage proved enough for the students to take all three points, with Abergavenny now hoping to get off the mark this Friday (August 12) at home to Port Talbot outfit Goytre United, kick-off 7.30pm.
* Goytre FC started their Ardal South East campaign with a 4-1 win at league new boys RTB Ebbw Vale after going 1-0 down, Finlay Ryan-Phillips levelling before a hat-trick from 2021/22 Golden Boot winner Chris Ham secured the points.
Newly-promoted Blaenavon Blues went 1-0 up through a Rakesh Patel penalty at Lliswerry, but lost out 2-1.
Blues were hosting Treowen Stars last night (Tuesday, August 9) while Goytre were home to Caldicot Town.
Goytre then visit Croesyceiliog on Friday (kick-off 7.30pm) while Blues host Monmouth Town on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).
Blues also welcome Tredegar Town next Tuesday (August 16, kick-off 6.45pm)
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |