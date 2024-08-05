Clydach Wasps bounced back from trailing 0-2 at half-time to defeat Autocentre Gwent Premier League Premier Division rivals Newport Saints 5-3 on penalties in the Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy first qualifying round at the Clydach Recreation Ground.
The visitors broke the deadlock in the tenth minute courtesy of Jay Saunders' low 25 yard half-volley that nestled into the bottom corner of the net. The Saints doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Ellis McLoughlin's free-kick from just over 25 yards out sailed over the head of home custodian Ellis Owens.
Clydach Wasps halved the deficit two minutes after the interval when Joshua Baynton successfully converted a penalty awarded by referee Daniel Britain
The hosts were back on level terms on the hour mark when Wasps skipper Ben Sherman lifted the ball over Saints goalkeeper Nathan Florence from substitute Declan Heaven's teasing cross delivered from the left edge of the penalty area.
Both teams pushed for the decisive third goal to secure victory but were unable to make the breakthrough. It was left to Owens to become the hero for Clydach Wasps when he saved from Jack Williams to secure a 5-3 shoot-out victory, leaving Sherman to convert the winning spot-kick, and provide the sting in the tail for Newport Saints who looked destined for victory and hour earlier in the afternoon.
The Wasps will be looking to build on that result when they travel to Alway on Wednesday in the County Motors Challenge Cup first round on Wednesday evening before opening their league campaign at Abertillery Excelsiors on Saturday afternoon.