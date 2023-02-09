Wales skipper Ken Owens has told his players to “stay tight” and to “work hard” in the two-week build up to the Round 3 Guinness Six Nations clash with England.
Owens, the try scorer for Wales against the Scots, is aware there will be “some grenades coming in from the outside” after the 35-7 defeat at Murrayfield, but is determined to keep his side focused.
“We have to stay tight as a squad and we have to be honest with each other. We have to front up, which is what we do in Wales,” said Owens.
“We had a lot of changes in the pack and I thought the boys there really showed their potential. We had a really good first half performance and we were a bit unlucky not to go in ahead at half-time.
“We delivered everything we spoke about but in the second half we made back-to-back errors and put pressure on ourselves. When you give a team like Scotland a chance they are going to punish you.
“That’s what happened in the second half because we made errors and allowed them to come at us. It’s about confidence – when you’re winning and have momentum it’s hard to lose, but now we are on the flip side.”
England picked up their first win of the championship at Twickenham on Sunday, when they beat Italy 31-14.
“It is early days, with new coaching staff, new players and we just need to work hard and, hopefully, turn a corner against England,” said Owens.
“We believe in what we are trying to achieve, and we just need to keep working hard. We just have to grind out a win and find some momentum. You win when you have momentum.“
Meanwhile, grassroots rugby returns this Saturday (February 18).