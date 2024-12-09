ABERGAVENNY Squash Club A team narrowly lost 3-2 at home to Rhiwbina after having to play without two of their best players, including their No 1, reports MIKE LOGAN.
Tej Saran Singh and John Procter both lost in straight sets, as did Nico Dowsell who subbed in from the B team.
Chris Hill and Ellis Lawrence both picked up consolation points with their victories, and the result leaves them level on points with Merthyr, who they play next week to decide second place in the Premier A league.
The B team beat Penybont 3-2 at home, to move into second in East Central League 1.
Mitchell Lawrence lost in straight sets before Chris Owen missed out 3-2, with the final set going to a 15-14 tie break.
But Nico Dowsell, Mike Logan and Gareth Richards all won in straight sets, with the latter becoming the first player this season to get the better of Penybont veteran John Uppington.
Victory saw the B team leapfrog Penybont to go second with one match to play.