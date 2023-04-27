Abergavenny Squash A team beat David Lloyds Swansea 4-1 in their last home match of the season.
Chris Hill, Steve Williams and John Procter all won 3-1, while Ellis Lawrence won in straight sets and Gareth Hughes Jones lost 3-0.
The A team are now guaranteed promotion back to the Premier A league, with one match to play at league leaders Rhiwbina.
Abergavenny B team beat Newport D 3-2 in their last away match of the season.
Mitchell Lawrence fought hard and was narrowly beaten 3-2, while Carl Whiteman and Mike Logan both won 3-1.
Gareth Richards lost in straight sets, but Dan Weare then won the crucial match 3-2 in a final set tie-breaker.
The B team stay in fifth place and avoid relegation, while Newport D and E teams are relegated to the second tier of Gwent squash.
Meanwhile, two Abergavenny players represented Wales in the Masters Home Internationals.
Steve Williams from the A team played in Dublin for the Welsh Over 45 squad and had close games with his Scottish and Irish opponents.
Mike Logan from the B team played in Nottingham for the Over 60 squad, which beat the Scottish and Irish teams to clinch second place medals.
The English sides proved too strong for the Celtic nations and they took first place in all the age categories.