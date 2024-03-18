ABERGAVENNY Squash Club B team extended their winning run to six matches, with a 5-0 away victory at Penybont Squash Club, reports MIKE LOGAN.
Mitchell Lawrence and Dan Weare both started the match with convincing wins.
And Gareth Richards and Carl Whiteman overcame tough opposition to win their games 3-1.
Mike Logan completed the whitewash with a straight sets win, and the B team maintain their second place position in the league.
Abergavenny A team needed a win against fellow relegation strugglers Dave Lloyd Cardiff.
Chris Hill started the match with a 3-0 win, but Ellis Lawrence and Steve Williams lost their ties, followed by losses for Jon Procter and Tej Saran Singh, plunging the team into the drop zone.
All is not lost though, they simply need to pick up more points than David Lloyd Cardiff from their four remaining matches.
Meanwhile, the club handicapped tournament started with a narrow 3-2 win for Mike Logan against last year's Plate winner Jenny Lewis.
Sixteen club players are trying to win the Cup, or failing that, the Plate.
Last year's Cup winner, chairman Gary Hortop is defending his title, while last year’s runner-up Matthew Hughes is also challenging to go one better.
Also the club is expanding , with Abergavenny Juniors now having two teams entered for the South Wales junior league, with the first matches scheduled for April.