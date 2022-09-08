Squash club boosted by £3k grant
ABERGAVENNY Squash Club have been awarded a £3,021 grant from Sport Wales to increase participation in the sport, especially for women and girls.
The grant will go towards upskilling the coaching team, and buying equipment so that the club can offer squash taster and coaching sessions to more groups in the area.
It comes after a summer that saw a trio of players selected for the Home Internationals this summer.
Peter Steed and Dave Hill played for the Wales Over 70 team (pictured right, third and fourth from left) in Edinburgh, while Mike Logan plated for the Wales Over 55 team in Nottingham.
Looking ahead to the new season, club spokesman Mike said: “We will be working with the PE department at King Henry School, and the MonLife team at Abergavenny Leisure Centre, to run sessions for people who want to try squash as a sport.
“We have already run some taster sessions for new players in the first week of September, and we are looking forward to welcoming new players throughout the season.”
Abergavenny’s A and B teams have their first fixtures this Thursday (September 15), with the A Team travelling to Llanelli, the defending Premier A league champions. The B team host Caldicot A.
Contact Mike Logan on 07825 099130 for more information about the taster sessions the club are running at the leisure centre.
