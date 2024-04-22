ABERGAVENNY Squash Club B team stormed back into second in the East Central League with a 4-1 home victory against Newport B, reports MIKE LOGAN.
Gareth Richards, Carl Whiteman and Mitchell Lawrence all cruised to victory.
And while Dan Weare lost in straight sets, his game points were restored because one of the Newport players hadn't renewed his membership with Squash Wales.
The result leaves Abergavenny B a single point ahead of Monmouth A, with one match left to decide the runners-up position.
And Abergavenny A also battled to a 3-2 win away to Swansea.
Tej Saran Singh, Chris Hill and Ellis Lawrence all won, with Ellis clinching the team win in a tense final set.
This victory gives Abergavenny A team a slender chance of avoiding relegation if they can take four more points than David Lloyd Cardiff in the final fixtures – a tough target, as Abergavenny are facing league leaders Rhiwbina.
Meanwhile,Abergavenny players Steve Williams and Mike Logan represented Wales in the Squash Masters Home Internationals at Edinburgh Squash Club at the weekend.
Steve was playing for the over-40s team which came fourth after two players had to retire due to injury.
Mike played for the over-60s who came third, losing to Scotland and England, but overcoming Ireland to avoid the wooden spoon.