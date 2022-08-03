Skater Maeve places seventh at nationals
A TEENAGE ice skater delivered a ‘powerful’, ‘emotive’ and ‘elegantly beautiful’ performance at the British Skating Championships.
Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools sixth form student Maeve Barratt finished an impressive seventh at the national competition and the judges gave her a wonderful review.
Maeve, 18, was the second team netball captain at Monmouth School for Girls and balanced her school-work, netball and skating-training to perfection.
She is now awaiting her A level results, has spent many years getting up 4am for four or five days a week because of the limitations on ice availability for competitive skaters.
Because Cardiff rink was closed for two-and-a-half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Maeve had to travel to Nottingham and Basingstoke to get time on the ice, but it has all paid off.
