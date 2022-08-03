Skater Maeve places seventh at nationals

Sunday 14th August 2022 6:00 am
Share
( )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A TEENAGE ice skater delivered a ‘powerful’, ‘emotive’ and ‘elegantly beautiful’ performance at the British Skating Championships.

Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools sixth form student Maeve Barratt finished an impressive seventh at the national competition and the judges gave her a wonderful review.

Maeve, 18, was the second team netball captain at Monmouth School for Girls and balanced her school-work, netball and skating-training to perfection.

She is now awaiting her A level results, has spent many years getting up 4am for four or five days a week because of the limitations on ice availability for competitive skaters.

Because Cardiff rink was closed for two-and-a-half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Maeve had to travel to Nottingham and Basingstoke to get time on the ice, but it has all paid off.

More About:

Covid-19
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0