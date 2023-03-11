Abergavenny Market Hall is set to host a boxing promotion for the first time in more than 50 years in an evening that promises talent, excitement and intensity.
The Easter Monday promotion (April 10) sees an exciting return to ring action for the iconic venue, which back in the day hosted the likes of Randolph Turpin, who went on to beat the great Sugar Ray Robinson for the world title, plus the likes of European champion Eddie Thomas, who went on to manage world champions Harold Winstone and Ken Buchanan.
Abergavenny-raised boxing champion Kieran Gething will be headlining the event in a 10-round bout for an as of yet, unnamed title.
The night will also see an undercard of experienced and up and coming boxers including Welsh Lightweight title holder Omar Rashid, Jake Tinklin, a Welsh Welterweight title challenger, and Angelo Dragone, another with title challenging credentials.
Also due to take part are Ethan George and Mark Davies who are climbing the ranks in the professional leagues.
This already impressive list will only grow, says a hopeful Kieran, who is delighted by the opportunity to add another chapter to the Market Hall’s boxing history.
“It’s amazing how much history is at the venue and I really can’t wait for it, if I have half the recognition Mr Thomas had when he finished, I’d be over the moon.”
Born and raised in Abergavenny, Kieran has been boxing for over 15 years, and has gained many achievements including acting as the captain of the Welsh boxing team as an amateur.
In his professional career, he went on to win the fight of the year award, as well as win and defend the Welsh Super Lightweight title.
He now hopes to add another belt to his collection and in the future ultimately win the International title in Abergavenny.
In preparation, Kieran spent a week with Chris Eubank and Eubank’s trainer, Roy Jones Jr (arguably, one of the best pound for pound fighters ever).
Kieran has now trained for three to four weeks in camp and expects to be in peak condition by the time of the fight.
He added: “I’m so excited about this opportunity and what it could do for the town. There will be over 1,000 people entering the town and it will definitely be a night to remember for everyone.”
The event will be taking place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday, from 6pm.
Tickets are available at Abergavenny and Monmouth Boxing Clubs or by emailing [email protected] or contacting @kierangething on social media.