THERE was Grand National glory for Wye Valley-raised former Champion Jockey Peter Scudamore, as the horse he rides every day – Corach Rambler – stormed to Aintree victory.
It was a second National success for ’Scu’, from just over the border at Hoarwithy near Ross-on-Wye, who also helped train previous winner One For Arthur with his partner Lucinda Russell in 2017.
Abergavenny’s Sam Thomas and fellow local trainer Venetia Williams had mixed fortunes with their horses in Saturday’s dramatic 175th Randox National, after animal rights protestors caused chaos unsettling the 39-strong field before the start.
But former eight-time Champion Jockey Scudamore, 64, an assistant trainer to Lucinda in Scotland, was over the moon, revealing on Sunday that even Abba royalty Anni-Frid Lyngstad had sent their congratulations after meeting the 8-1 favourite.
Scudamore’s son, former jockey Tom, said after the horse’s victory: “You don’t know what this horse means for my father, I can’t tell you. There were in tears before the race…
“I know what this will mean to dad. I am just so proud of him. I am proud of him, I am proud of Lucinda, it is just unbelievable.”
Meanwhile, Thomas’ Our Power made it all the way round to finish 11th, but Williams’ Cloudy Glen unseated its rider at the very first before running on and causing chaos at the ninth.
Gold Cup-winning jockey Thomas, who started his career at Williams’ King’s Caple yard on the other side of the River Wye from Hoarwithy, saw Our Power among the leaders on the first circuit.
But the Monmouthshire trainer’s horse was also obstructed at the ninth by other loose horses, finally placing 11th of the 17 finishers.
The on-course protest undoubtedly unsettled riders and horses before the Aintree showcase finally got under way 15 minutes late.
Williams had hopes of repeating her 2009 National triumph with 100-1 shot Mon Mome with 66-1 chance Cloudy Glen, while London National and Coral Trophy winner Our Power at 25-1 was among the most fancied British contenders.
But after police moved in and arrested protestors, there was further drama right from the off as Williams saw Cloudy Glen send jockey Charlie Deutsch flying over the first.
Another first fence faller Hill Sixteen – which had never fallen before and had completed the National twice before – suffered an “unrecoverable” injury and was later put down, with its trainer blaming the “mayhem” caused by the “ignorant” protestors for making the horse ‘hyper’ and destroying its concentration.
Cloudy Glen continued to run on with two other riderless horses, but the King’s Caple mount then stopped just short of the ninth and turned in front of the onrushing horses.
Lifetime Ambition collided as it jumped to clear the hurdle, knocking Cloudy Glen into the fence and sending its jockey Sean O’Keeffe flying over the hurdle, with, thankfully, neither horse or the rider reportedly suffering serious injuries.
The two other riderless horses turned sharp left and crashed through the plastic rail, slowing Our Power and two other frontrunners, who had just enough time to slow slightly and clear the fence.
The Welsh horse – part-owned by Dai Walters, who suffered a helicopter crash with trainer Thomas last November that left the former in intensive care – was still in the running though under jockey Sam Twiston-Davies entering the second circuit.
Thomas, who rode Denman to Gold Cup glory in 2008, said before the National: “It’s a fairytale to have a runner with a chance in a race of such magnitude.
“Even being in the parade ring with all the buzz and hype is going to be an incredible feeling…
“We’ll be sucked in by the buzz and atmosphere when we get there and I’m sure we’ll be dreaming, which probably isn’t good for any of us.
“If we were to win it would be beyond anything any of us could imagine and it’s what this sport is all about.”
But as the 30-fence 4.5-mile race came to the boil, Our Power was unable to live with the pace, with race favourite Corach Rambler, ridden by 2017 winner Derek Fox, jumping into the lead over the last fence and holding off a closing Vanillier to become only the third Scottish-based trained winner in the famous race.
Scudamore said of the winner, which has also tasted success twice at Cheltenham: “It’s funny, It’s not so much a celebration. It’s a quiet satisfaction.
“And I think that we’ve always wanted people to know that this is an extraordinary horse, and he’s explained it better than we ever could in words.
“She (Lucinda) cried the whole way through the race – that’s what it means to us, it’s so emotional. It’s usually me who bursts into tears!
“It’s easier to be emotionally cold as a jockey.
“I remember Fred Winter saying to me when I first rode 100 winners in a season, which used to be a really big thing, that no matter how many winners you ride it will never make you happy. He was right – it’s family and the people around you that make you happy.
“It was great to have Tom there yesterday and my grandchildren.
“They were a bit young when One For Arthur won but they really got it yesterday.”