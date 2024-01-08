Mardy returned to action with a game against fellow unbeaten Gwent Premier 2 team Newport Saints but went down 2-1 in a high quality game that was a credit to both sides, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The home side suffered a blow through the late withdrawal of Ben Jones but welcomed a bench return for Dan Marfell after being out through injury all season.
Saints were the first to settle and after a lively opening, they went close when John Vowles headed over from a great cross by Blair Bailey who was a danger to Mardy throughout the game.
They went close again shortly over when a good move resulted in Jayden Ward shooting just over.
Nevertheless Mardy weathered the storm and after playing their way back into the game and mounting some threatening attacks of their own, they took the lead just after the half hour when a well taken corner by Tom Jenkins was met by a glancing header into the back of the net by Aaron Norman.
The score remained unchanged until the interval after a half that contained almost non-stop action and threatened to boil over on occasions.
The second half began in the same way as the first with Saints immediately into their stride and creating a clear cut chance for Vowles, but he delayed his shot until several defenders managed to get back to clear the danger.
However, they continued to monopolise the ball at this stage and Blair went close with a shot that went just wide before putting in a perfect cross just before the hou-rmark for Jayden Ward to fire home the equaliser.
The goal stung Mardy into action and they immediately mounted several dangerous attacks of their own with a Kieran Dobbs shot blocked at the near post by Saints keeper Nathan Florence before they had an incredible escape thanks to some last ditch defending.
A free kick by Jenkins had been glanced on by sub Philip Melville and his header looked goal bound until a reflex save by Florence which saw the ball only half cleared to Matthew Wham whose shot was somehow blocked on the line by the outstretched leg of a defender.
The action was virtually non stop and after the visitors mounted another dangerous attack, they took the lead six minutes past the hour when a cross by Clinton Bailey was headed home by Newri Greenaway.
Mardy then regained the initiative though, and poured forward in search of an equaliser but the closest they came was a well struck shot from Marfell after a Dobbs run which was well held by Florence.
Nevertheless, Mardy’s display showed they can compete with the best in the division, epitomised by the consistent form of centre backs Ellis French and Aaron Norman, with the latter just edging the man of the match award.
The teams meet again in Newport next Saturday and with Mardy expecting several players to return after injury and unavailability, another high octane encounter should be on the cards.
Mardy 2nds were devastated by the late cancellation of their game away to local rivals Forgeside and will hope to return to action at home to PILCS Reserves this Saturday (January 13) after not having played since November 25!