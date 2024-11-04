MYNYDD Du's Jonathan Ford fairly flew up and down the Sugar Loaf to win the mountain's annual winter fell race on Saturday (November 2).
He beat club mate Wyndham Turner by two minutes 28 seconds crossing in 45.53 at the head of the 77-strong field.
Starting and finishing near the Crown in Pantygelli, runners took on a six-mile course with a testing 1540ft of ascent.
Third home was Wilf Evans of Cardiff Runners in 45.43, closely followed by Tony James in 46.12 and Les Croupiers' Owain Zerilli in 46.40.
Brecon AC's Andrew May in 48.08 took the men's over-50 class, pipping MD's Tom Turner to sixth by 10 seconds.
The Black Mountains club's Tom Mollekin was eighth in 49.33, shading over-40 winner Neil Pike from Bristol, who won his age-group by 10 seconds from MonRoss Trailblazer Rich Foster.
Cardiff University AC's Rachel Duckworth was first woman home in 51.30 in 17th overall, beating Vegan Runners' Sandra Velk by 3.36, with Katie Ironside of Mynyddwyr De Cymru third another 32 seconds back.
Brecon AC's Peter Sowerby was fastest over-60 man in 55.27, while MD's Debbie Stenner took the women's over-50 class in 61.11.
Croft Ambrey's Flora Gunner raced home fastest over-60 lady in 64.06, just under two minutes ahead of men's over-70 winner Don Powell of Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC.
And hats off to Croft Ambrey's Guy Whitmarsh, who took the men's over-80 class in 73.48, pipping club mate and second over-70 home Gary Gunner by four seconds.
It’s a busy time for local runners, with Lyn Y Fan Fell Race over 5.5 miles a week on Saturday (November 16), followed by the Blorenge over 3.5 miles on Saturday, November 30, and the Skirrid over the same distance on Saturday, December 21.