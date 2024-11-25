THIRTY five runners reached for the skies in the annual 5.9-mile Llyn Y Fan Fell Run a week last Saturday (November 16), with the men's and women's records both tumbling.
Encompassing a testing 2,000ft of ascent, runners had to race through misty gloom on the top, with runners needing to use their maps to navigate.
But Samuel Dellar of Ilfracombe Runners hurtled home at the front of the field in a course record 45 minutes one second, taking 5.05 off the previous record set seven years ago by Jez Brown.
He was nearly five minutes clear of second man home Lloyd Taggart of Manx Fell Runners, who also ducked under the previous mark, with Ed Gwynne-Harris of Dogs of War third half a minute back followed by Jonathon Ford of Black Mountains club Mynydd Du, who crossed in 51.44.
Coming home sixth in a new women's record of 55 minutes dead was MD's Rhian Probert racing in the over-55 class, who took over eight minutes off Hayley Evans’ 2017 record.
Clubmate Brett Mahoney was ninth in 58.47, while second woman home was Jackie Lee in 62.50.
Amy Cox of Cardiff Runners was just 10 seconds back as third woman, pipping Katie Ironside of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru by another eight seconds.
MD's Debbie Stenner took the women's over-50 class in 67.15, finishing five seconds ahead of MDC senior woman Briony Latter.
Andy Stott of MDC was also first over-65 man home in 70.11.
Runners who fancy doing it all again only have to wait until Saturday (November 30) for the Blorenge Fell Run over 3.5 miles, with an ascent of 1590ft, which starts at 2pm at Llanfoist Village Hall.
And they also have the option of doing the Skirrid Christmas Fell Run on Saturday, December 21.