MONMOUTH Comprehensive's Will Chalk has been named captain of the Welsh Schools team for the Schools International Athletic Board's X-Country Championships in Falkirk, Scotland on March 22.
It follows him taking a close silver in the Welsh Schools X-Country Championships last month in Brecon.
Welsh Athletics posted ahead of the championships against England, Ireland and Scotland.: "We would also like to give the exciting news about our SIAB captains.
"Pleased to say that Will Chalk has accepted the boys' captaincy and Millie Pierce (Olchfa, Swansea) has accepted to captain the girls' team.”
Some 600 young runners headed for the recent Welsh Schools X-Country Championships at Brecon's Penlan fields.
A blanket finish in the Year 10-11 boys’ race over 5790m saw Osian Parry (David Hughes) just pip Will to gold by a second in 17.17, with Dyfed’s Sam Griffiths (Bro Myrddin) a further second behind in bronze.
Victory in the 5790m Senior boys' race went to Ifan Bowen (Bro Myrddin) in 16.59 by seven seconds from Rhys Pladdy (Llanishen) and 13 from Miguel Jenkins (Friars).
The Senior girls’ race over 4850m saw Millie Gold (St David’s) take gold by eight seconds from Abigail Doherty (Deeside College) in 15.44 with Beca Bown (Bodedern) in bronze in 16.43.
Bryony Boyce (Llandaff Cathedral), last year’s Junior girls' winner, took the 4500m Middle girls’ race by 10 seconds from Holly Humphries (Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr) in 14.06 and 14 seconds from Heather Watson (Hawarden).
The Junior girls’ race (Year 8-9) over 3540m saw Leah Rhodes (Bassaleg) in 11.53, edging out Ariana Sullivan (Gwyndy) and Seren Kirk (Caer Elen), both recording the same 12.02 finish time.
Elliott Rowe (Connah’s Quay) took the Junior boys' crown over 4500m by nine seconds in 13.22 from Nate Greig (Bryntirion), with Oliver Cobbold (Bishopston) another eight seconds back in bronze pipping Glantaf's Osian Phillips by two seconds.