WYNDHAM Turner of Abergavenny-based fell running club Mynydd Du placed fourth in the classic 15.8-mile Llanbedr to Blaenavon Black Mountains three peaks race.
More than 80 runners tackled the Saturday, March 23 challenge, organised by Ruth Pickvance and MD, which included a testing 4,500-feet of ascent.
First home was Sam Mayglothling of Hereford Triathlon Club in two hours 20 minutes 44 seconds, who just pipped Ollie Radford by nine seconds.
Tomas Black of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru came home third another 45 seconds back, while local man Turner was a further 46 seconds back in fourth.
Matt O'Keefe of MDC was fastest over-40 in 2.33.20, with Mynydd Du's Bethan Logan first woman home in 12th overall in 2.35.25, followed by MDC's Katie Ironside in 2.38.27.
MD's Tim Woodier two places back in 2.38.18 was second fastest over-40 man, while club mate Ian Whistance was fastest over-50 man in 2.44.49.
Quickest over-60 man was Mark Mackintosh of Team Bath in 3.05.29, with MD's Debbie Stenner running to the over-50 women's title in 3.17.21, followed by club mate Julia Mathias in 3.26.26.
MD's Hilary Keogh and Nikki Childs also jointly took the over-60 women's class, running across the line together in 3.46.15.
The race came two weeks after the Beast of the Blacks organised by Limitless Trails, which saw nearly 400 runners race either 11, 20 or 40-mile races, starting and finishing at Llanbedr.
In the 40-miler, Robert Baines of Stopsley Striders strode home first in 7.04.14, just over seven minutes ahead of Tenby Aces’ Edward Clements.
Fastest woman in 8.08.47 was Rebecca Hormann, who placed eighth out of the 80-plus starters.
Kieron Brown of MonRoss Trailblazers headed the 20-miler 180-strong field, racing home in 3.07.16, followed seven minutes back by Ben Orton of Cardiff University AC.
Maya Lewis was first woman home in 3.51.41, just over a minute ahead of Anne Turner.
The 11-miler was a comparative sprint, but still a massive test of endurance, with Pavel Teklinski of Somerset Canicross first home in 1.43.19, followed by Huw Treasure just over two minutes back.
Fastest woman in the 89-strong field was Evangeline Baker in 1.56.44, followed by Lois Reed in 2.05.51.