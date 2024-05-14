AN intrepid 37 runners raced 16km of tough fell trails in the annual Cwmdu fell run
And just 20 seconds separated first and second as Morgan Tame of Bristol's Left Handed Giant RC took the victory from Team Bath's Robert Eaton, who was fastest over-40 man, in one hour 27 minutes 51 seconds.
The energy-sapping race included 3,020ft of ascent, passing over the summits of Pen Tir, Mynydd Llangorse and Mynydd Troed.
Third was Jonathan Ford of local Black Mountains club Mynydd Du in 1.30.39 followed less than a minute behind by Jack Millar.
Fastest woman in seventh overall was Julie Emmerson of Coventry Godiva Harriers in 1.34.19, with Katie Ironside of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr de Cymru second in 1.45.37 and MD's Briony Latter third in 1.54.47.
Best over-45 man in eighth was Rich Foster of MonRoss Trailblazers in 1.34.33, with Chris Medcalf of San Domenico Runners taking over-50 honours in 1.42.40.
James Boyle of Chepstow Harriers won the over-60 class in 1.56.11, just over two minutes ahead of Stubbington over-55 winner Chris Hall.
Cherry Fowler of Harriers was quickest over-55 woman in 2.06.00, 40 seconds up on over-45 winner Donna Grant of MDC, with MD's Nikki Childs taking the female over-60 crown in 2.08.06 and MD's Carl Brancher the over-65 men's class in 2.19.47.