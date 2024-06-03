FELL runners from Black Mountains club Mynydd Du headed for the mighty Cader Idris in Snowdonia and the Ras y Gader 2024 race - one of the toughest in Wales.
Starting and finishing in Dolgellau, the 16.9km route climbs 3,000ft to the summit of Pen y Gader, switching from steep metalled roads to flat tracks, pitched steps up the Pony Path and boulder fields on the final ascent before returning the same way.
And Mynydd Du's Bethan Logan showed a real head for heights as she raced home second woman and 34th overall, just 18 seconds behind female winner Elliw Haf Roberts of Eryri Harriers, crossing in one hour 52 minutes two seconds.
The latter's club mate Tom Wood took the overal victory in 1.28.34, with MD's Tom Turner just pipping Bethan home in 30th in 1.49.54.
Rhian Probert also impressed taking the women's over-50 class in 1.58.48, with other MD results in the 300-strong field including Matthew Farrer 2.03.13, Tom Mollekin 2.08.54, Paul Colley-Davies 2.15.47, Bryan Stadden 2.26.45, Martin Woodhead 2.30.13, Emma McWilliams 2.33.37, Nikki Childs 2.43.21, Rona Davies 2.48.39, and Gareth Bryer 2.58.27.
Meanwhile, more than 400 runners from 22 clubs headed out around Gwent in the 2024 100-mile Rack Raid relay race in Sunday's glorious sunshine.
The 31-year-old race encompasses 13 stages linking historic sites and is named Rack after 'Ruins and castle keeps'.
Starting at Grosmont Castle, it took in Skenfrith Castle, White Castle, Abergavenny, Old Court Moat at Llantilio Crossenny, Monmouth, Raglan, Usk, Tintern Abbey, Chepstow Castle, Caldicot Castle, Penhow and Caerleon Amphitheatre, before finishing at Castell-y-Bwch in Cwmbran.
Organised by Cwmbran's Fairwater Running Club, it's become a firm favourite among local clubs, with 30 teams entered this year.
Lliswerry A were first home in 10 hours 37 minutes 50 seconds, beating Parc Bryn Bach A by 27 minutes 12 seconds.
Third were Pontypridd A (11.07), followed by Islwyn (11.44), Chepstow A (11.47), Les Croupiers (11.51), Caerphilly (11.55), Aberdare (12.01), Pont-y-pwl (12.16) and Chepstow B (12.22).
The next 10 were Ogmore (12.24), Griffithstown (12.25), MonRoss (12.33), Caldicot (12.39), Caerleon A (12.40), Pontypridd B (12.56), Lliswerry B (12.58), Bridgend (13.20), Spirit of Monmouth (13.26) and Rhondda (13.32.)