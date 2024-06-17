OLD Monmothian Rugby World Cup final ref Wayne Barnes has been awarded an OBE in the King's honours - ahead of returning to his old school’s Blake Theatre for a much anticipated "An Evening With..." next September.
Barnes retired last November, having officiated in a record 111 Test matches, including the 2023 World Cup final, where South Africa squeezed home against 14-man New Zealand.
The Forest of Dean-raised ref and qualified lawyer appeared at five Rugby World Cups with countless domestic and European finals.
A spokesperson for The Blake said of his Friday, September 20, appearance, in association with Aitch and Aitch Bee: "Wayne has many amazing highlights to talk about which will make you appreciate the tough job that being in the middle is.
"We will chat to Wayne about his career and then follow with an opportunity for the audience to get involved with a Q&A session."
Tickets are £25 with a limited number of VIP Tickets available priced at £50 which will include seats in the front two rows, a “Meet & Greet” with Wayne, a photo opportunity and a signature from the man himself.
Close friend and former top referee Nigel Owens MBE posted: “Congratulations my friend on a very well-deserved OBE.”
After being awarded the World Cup final highlight, Barnes posted: “It is the greatest honour of my career to be given the responsibility of refereeing Rugby World Cup final 2023.”
But he had to send off All Blacks captain Sam Cane in the first half of the global showcase, causing a storm of protest from New Zealand fans, despite the decision coming from a bunker review of the slow motion action.
See www.theblaketheatre.org for more information about his Blake appearance.