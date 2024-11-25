RECORD-breaking Monmouthshire-schooled referee Wayne Barnes paid tribute to his family and rugby’s unsung heroes after being awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy, weeks after receiving an OBE at Windsor Castle.
The Old Monmothian holds the record for refereeing the most international rugby union matches – 111 – including the South Africa v New Zealand 2023 Rugby World Cup final.
Wayne, who retired from refereeing a year ago, first started refereeing aged 15 with the Gloucester and District Referees’ Society, and the Forest of Dean-raised official received the doctorate from the University of Gloucestershire.
“As I said to my wife Polly and our two children when we drove down to Windsor Castle to receive my OBE a few weeks ago, this isn’t just about celebrating me and my career.
"It’s about the sacrifices we’ve made as a family, with me being away most weekends and for large parts of the year on rugby duties.
“That’s what I’m really chuffed about and why I’m so pleased we could all celebrate together as a family at the graduation ceremony.
Wayne added: “The unique thing about rugby, I think, is that the game appreciates all the different stakeholders.
"The players obviously take centre stage, but the sport is brought together by many different people, such as club officials and administrators, working diligently behind the scenes.
“Take your local rugby club, it’s not just about the players who turn out on a Saturday at 3pm – it’s about the men and the women who put the shirts out, who open the changing rooms, who make sure the pitch is in a decent condition, along with everything else so the game can go ahead.
"Rugby is a real community sport that has been, and continues to be, such an important part of my life.”
